GP1300r display gauge

Hi gang!



I'm looking for any information on repairing the display gauge on my gp1300r(2003). The LCD has faded so that you can't read the letters and I was thinking of pulling it out and seeing if there was a way to replace the LCD with a new one, perhaps there is a part number that I could lookup and maybe google a replacement. Has anyone attempted this before?



