Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Vacuum line loose?? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2004 Location Colonel's Island, GA Age 41 Posts 181 Vacuum line loose?? Everyone,

I am trying to figure out where the gray hose in the middle of the pic goes. Found it loose while I was poking around.

Any ideas?

Please advise

Thanks!!20210329_135335.jpg20210329_135335.jpg Jason

\'04 F-12x

"Don't walk behind me; I may not lead. Don't walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend." #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2004 Location Colonel's Island, GA Age 41 Posts 181 Re: Vacuum line loose?? I think it is actually the wastegate pressure relief hose that ordinarily vents into the stock air intake.Screenshot_20210329-162911_Drive.jpg Attached Images Screenshot_20210329-162854_Drive.jpg (474.9 KB, 4 views) Jason

\'04 F-12x

"Don't walk behind me; I may not lead. Don't walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend." Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules