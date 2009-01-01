Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Boat Ramp etiquette? Am I the bad guy? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2021 Location GA Posts 2 Boat Ramp etiquette? Am I the bad guy? So I'm a semi-novice boater. I have had 2 PWCs (94 wave raider, 2021 EX Sport) but not a TON of experience launching, as I mostly run at my in-laws lake house that has a dock... so I unload once and leave it at their dock all weekend/week/whatever...



I just picked up my 2021 EX Sport and have been taking it to the lake near my house so I can get through the break in period and hopefully do the 10 hour oil change before the season truly starts...



Last time I went, I unloaded at the ramp, idled over to the boat ramp dock (no fishing from dock, no swimming signs posted) tied up, parked my truck... then rode for about an hour. Headed back to the dock, there was a bass boat pulling away from the dock so I gave them a bit of room... once they were about 20 feet off the dock I started to approach, got about 10 feet from the dock and looked down and BARELY saw they had a line in the water... which to avoid I threw my PWC in reverse and gave it about 50% throttle for a second... I didn't want to do that because it's a no wake zone but I also didn't want to risk sucking their line up and potentially sucking a lure through my impeller...



So, who was wrong here? Me for being too close? Them for having a line dragging 50+ feet behind their boat at the ramp? I truly don't know the answer but I want to learn and don't have anyone to ask other than this forum... lol #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2012 Location La Crosse right on the RIVER Age 36 Posts 932 Re: Boat Ramp etiquette? Am I the bad guy? SLOW NO WAKE = Maintaining control of your vehicle at the slowest possible speed. It really has nothing to do with WAKE. You are responsible for what damage your wake may cause. Most boaters completely disregard this line of text.



You were in the RIGHT. NO FISHING FROM THE DOCKS goes for the idiots in boats too. Last edited by bird; Today at 12:48 PM . Third Coast Freeride - Midwest Wave Warriors



Wooka Wooka Wookay. Let's Fing Rage!

#3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,683 Re: Boat Ramp etiquette? Am I the bad guy? ^ correct... I may also add... you're on a jetski, most always frowned upon on most lakes by everyone except other jetskiers.. so just keep in mind, that you are always the bad guy! ...regardless if you are in the right. lol! it's a nice feeling to be the bad guy. Hah! #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2021 Location GA Posts 2 Re: Boat Ramp etiquette? Am I the bad guy? Originally Posted by aggrovated Originally Posted by ^ correct... I may also add... you're on a jetski, most always frowned upon on most lakes by everyone except other jetskiers.. so just keep in mind, that you are always the bad guy! ...regardless if you are in the right. lol! it's a nice feeling to be the bad guy. Hah!



