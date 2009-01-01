Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help with Fuel Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Illinois Age 21 Posts 7 Help with Fuel Issue Hello everyone I have a 1995 Mastercraft WetJet. It has a completely empty fuel tank. I took it to the gas station to fill it up, but the gas only stays in the filler neck tube. Will not go into the tank, at all. I even drove it home and it is still stuck in the neck. Any Help? Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

