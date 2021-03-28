Hey guys, I know jetting for this ting has been covered a ton but nothing specific to my application and I'm brand new to skiing so thought I could pick everyones brain Setup is as follows:

SBN 44
50 thou cut head (Squish not machined)
550sx Jet-power exhaust
Ported and polished by yours truly using instructions in the bible
Timing advanced all the way

stainless prop
New pistons 20 over
fresh crank
1/2 cooling to dual outlets on head

I have a 2.0 NS and I set the pop off around 20psi an 80g springs last night but that's as far as I got.
I rebuilt the thing top to bottom and painted it so just wanted your input before I got ahead and blow the thing up right away! I'm just looking for a ballpark number and I will tune form there.

