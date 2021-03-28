Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 JS550 /sx? Jetting with porting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Ontario Canada Age 27 Posts 5 1990 JS550 /sx? Jetting with porting Hey guys, I know jetting for this ting has been covered a ton but nothing specific to my application and I'm brand new to skiing so thought I could pick everyones brain Setup is as follows:



SBN 44

50 thou cut head (Squish not machined)

550sx Jet-power exhaust

Ported and polished by yours truly using instructions in the bible

Timing advanced all the way



stainless prop

New pistons 20 over

fresh crank

1/2 cooling to dual outlets on head



I have a 2.0 NS and I set the pop off around 20psi an 80g springs last night but that's as far as I got.

I rebuilt the thing top to bottom and painted it so just wanted your input before I got ahead and blow the thing up right away! I'm just looking for a ballpark number and I will tune form there.



20210328_173731.jpg20210328_211822.jpg20210328_223913.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules