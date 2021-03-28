|
|
-
1990 JS550 /sx? Jetting with porting
Hey guys, I know jetting for this ting has been covered a ton but nothing specific to my application and I'm brand new to skiing so thought I could pick everyones brain Setup is as follows:
SBN 44
50 thou cut head (Squish not machined)
550sx Jet-power exhaust
Ported and polished by yours truly using instructions in the bible
Timing advanced all the way
stainless prop
New pistons 20 over
fresh crank
1/2 cooling to dual outlets on head
I have a 2.0 NS and I set the pop off around 20psi an 80g springs last night but that's as far as I got.
I rebuilt the thing top to bottom and painted it so just wanted your input before I got ahead and blow the thing up right away! I'm just looking for a ballpark number and I will tune form there.
20210328_173731.jpg20210328_211822.jpg20210328_223913.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules