    Kawasaki x2 or 650sx hooker 9/15

    Came out of running ski. 9-15 hooker. Looks to be in great shape not chips or bends.

    $250
    AD3E3B76-499B-4712-8384-9D760B55F33C.jpeg35FD27FE-32DF-4268-A776-E8ED5DCA36AD.jpegDC189499-0F0C-4AC5-ACAC-C7AB61A2106C.jpeg
    Re: Kawasaki x2 or 650sx hooker 9/15

    price includes shipping?
    Re: Kawasaki x2 or 650sx hooker 9/15

    Yes I can cover shipping
    Re: Kawasaki x2 or 650sx hooker 9/15

    ok, but sorry.. I jumped the gun... I checked mine.. I thought mine was different...I already have one. GLWS!
