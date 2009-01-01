Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawasaki x2 or 650sx hooker 9/15 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location NY Age 27 Posts 47 Kawasaki x2 or 650sx hooker 9/15 Came out of running ski. 9-15 hooker. Looks to be in great shape not chips or bends.



$250

$250

AD3E3B76-499B-4712-8384-9D760B55F33C.jpeg35FD27FE-32DF-4268-A776-E8ED5DCA36AD.jpegDC189499-0F0C-4AC5-ACAC-C7AB61A2106C.jpeg #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,681 Re: Kawasaki x2 or 650sx hooker 9/15 price includes shipping? Last edited by aggrovated; Today at 08:47 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location NY Age 27 Posts 47 Re: Kawasaki x2 or 650sx hooker 9/15 Yes I can cover shipping #4 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,681 Re: Kawasaki x2 or 650sx hooker 9/15 ok, but sorry.. I jumped the gun... I checked mine.. I thought mine was different...I already have one. GLWS!

