Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help w/ 97 Speedsters #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location orlando Posts 30 Help w/ 97 Speedsters Hello all, I haven't been here in a while but I am working on another project and could use some help. The last time I was here I had inherited a 97 speedster and was inquiring on upgrades etc. Well I finally have begun working on it and recently purchased another. I am trying to make one good one out of two. I am unable to find a manual for these, the closest I can find is for 96 which isn't the same boat. If anyone could point me to the manual that would be great. I am currently struggling with the gauges and need some help. Since the boats are the same I assumed they were identical and started to pop pins to remove the gauges. When I went to install the fuel gauge the wires are not the same. On the original boat, there was purple, black, pink, pink/black, light blue and blue/black in the main 6 pin and a solid blue in the single harness. On the new boat, the light blue is in the single harness and the solid blue is in the main harness. I don't know which is correct. Any ideas? Also, the new boat has a single full size marine battery installed vs. Dual ski batteries like what is shown for the 96. Is this correct, or has something been bubbafied?



