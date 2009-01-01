Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dear pwctoday admin and forum visitors #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2009 Location Georgetown Age 56 Posts 159 Dear pwctoday admin and forum visitors Due to recent selling actions of Allen Perry. I Tim Tynan and requesting that all adds, posts and or any communications written on this forum implicating Allen Perry as selling TNT products be saved and permanently archived.

allen Perry has been Issued an immediate Cease and Desist order to stop selling Copys of TNT product as authentic TNT products.

Allen Perry he never been an employee or affiliated with TNT in any way, has never been an authorized seller of TNT products.

All of his products are REPLICATIONS and or copies of TNT Products of some degree and TNT has never sold a v2 pro to open public and the pipe he claims as a TNT pro is not Said product.

the x2 and B1 chambers he is selling are also knock offs and again are not TNT products.

From 3-22-2021 all technical support from TNT will require proof of purchase before any technical data will be given.

TNT will not support any warranty claims or technical advice to any products sold by Allen Perry, Jason Mcracer, Golddredger, quince, or any other name they go buy of different threads or forums

thank you.

Tim Tynan

owner & founder

