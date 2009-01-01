Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 GTX's haven't run since 2011 - time to ge them running again #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location NC Age 53 Posts 11 1996 GTX's haven't run since 2011 - time to ge them running again I have a pair of Sea-doos that I've had for probably 15-20 years, second owner. They were parked and winterized in 2011 and haven't run since. They were stored outside in the same spot in the sun under some really good covers all this time. They look like new when cleaned up and only have about 120 hours each on them. I do all my maintenance myself and I know I rebuilt the carbs on one ski, but being as they are twins I don't remember which one it was. I noticed the display on one was bad and the other was going bad last time I started them so I need to repair the LCD screens, I have the material and have seen a video or two so that's on the list of to do's. I have one of the machines in my garage on a PWC dolly and plan to siphon the gas then put new gas in and agitate it with a low pressure air hose for a while to clean the tank then siphon it out again. I plan to replace the gray fuel lines and rebuild the carbs and replace the fuel filters. I'll check / replace the spark plugs. I cleaned the rave valves years ago, will check again.



Anything else I should check? Any advice or good video links to help guide me to getting these things running again?



Any advice on where to get the fuel lines? I bought what was supposed to be really good translucent blue fuel lines years ago, had 50ft and opened the box the other day and the lines were very sticky on the outside, I tossed them since the inside would probably have been deteriorated as well.





