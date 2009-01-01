Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Tuning cdk2 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location vancouver canada Age 35 Posts 102 Tuning cdk2 I'm running a 750 in my 550 hull with dual

Cdk2 carbs. The low adjuster is basically

Impossible to get my fingers on to tune.

I've tried the motion prol tool, It doesn't fit.



Has anyone bought these? I think the ad is old and I wasn't able to contact the seller.

https://www.shapeways.com/product/QC...screw-t-handle #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2019 Location Ontario, California Age 34 Posts 132 Re: Tuning cdk2 i had mine machined with t handles on my 900. had it done at c57 in lake havasu Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) fastcar396 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules