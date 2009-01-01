Thread: Tuning cdk2

|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Tuning cdk2
I'm running a 750 in my 550 hull with dual
Cdk2 carbs. The low adjuster is basically
Impossible to get my fingers on to tune.
I've tried the motion prol tool, It doesn't fit.
Has anyone bought these? I think the ad is old and I wasn't able to contact the seller.
https://www.shapeways.com/product/QC...screw-t-handle
-
Re: Tuning cdk2
i had mine machined with t handles on my 900. had it done at c57 in lake havasu
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- fastcar396
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules