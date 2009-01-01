Thread: Tuning cdk2

 Tuning cdk2
Tuning cdk2

    jlunde
    Tuning cdk2

    I'm running a 750 in my 550 hull with dual
    Cdk2 carbs. The low adjuster is basically
    Impossible to get my fingers on to tune.
    I've tried the motion prol tool, It doesn't fit.

    Has anyone bought these? I think the ad is old and I wasn't able to contact the seller.
    https://www.shapeways.com/product/QC...screw-t-handle
    CA550sx123
    Re: Tuning cdk2

    i had mine machined with t handles on my 900. had it done at c57 in lake havasu
