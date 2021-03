Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Quick HydroTurf install question for a 750 sxi pro. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location MI Age 18 Posts 10 Quick HydroTurf install question for a 750 sxi pro. I just pulled of the tray mat and the purple tray sides. My question is that do I need to fill in and fiberglass over the side cubbies and what about the bumper trim? I have attached pictures with there areas circled (the pictures are not of my ski). I have the hydro turf kit without the foot holds. Attached Images f1998_Kawasaki_750_SXI_PRO_Stand_Up_Jet_S_59f73a5257c3d.jpg (69.1 KB, 5 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules