|
|
-
kawi 650 / 750 exhaust manifold / downpipe??
I'm looking for parts and pieces to be able to fabricate something similar for a 750 kawi. 750.png
Last edited by maverick83co; Yesterday at 09:21 PM.
-
Re: kawi 650 / 750 exhaust manifold / downpipe??
I don't know what you're up to but you have my attention, please post pics of the project.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules