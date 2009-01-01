 kawi 650 / 750 exhaust manifold / downpipe??
    kawi 650 / 750 exhaust manifold / downpipe??

    I'm looking for parts and pieces to be able to fabricate something similar for a 750 kawi. 750.png
    Re: kawi 650 / 750 exhaust manifold / downpipe??

    I don't know what you're up to but you have my attention, please post pics of the project.
