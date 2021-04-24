Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Annual Blue Marsh April "FOOLS" FreeRide at Blue Marsh Lake in Reading (Leesport), PA #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2009 Location Pottsville, PA Age 49 Posts 714 Annual Blue Marsh April "FOOLS" FreeRide at Blue Marsh Lake in Reading (Leesport), PA Annual Blue Marsh April "FOOLS" FreeRide at Blue Marsh Lake in Reading (Leesport), PA



April 24th, 2021 -It's actually the 10th/11th Anniversary of the Freeride since we didn't get to have a 10th Anniversary last year!







This FreeRide is mainly for Freestyle Stand Up Jet Ski's but we allow just about everyone - well, WE ALLOW EVERYONE. So bring your Vintage Skis, Race Skis, Couches, Homemade Jon Boats with Jet Ski Motors, etc as well as Wake Boats (to make waves for us).





Every year we seem to get more and more riders and spectators as well as better and more advanced skis.





We usually have a handful of items donated from various vendors that we usually give away in a free raffle.





Most likely we will have the FreeRide at the State Hill Boat Ramp instead of the Dry Brooks Boat Ramp?????







Admission is ***FREE***



Here is the FaceBook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/1gTWaLu1k Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules