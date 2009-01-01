Must pick up - not shipping anything at this point.

Hull with papers, Brand New Hood Seal, pole steering & controls, gas door & lock, cables and start/stop switch & wires (uncut) and throttle lever. Hull is in rough shape and has been repaired but is still usable.

$350 Firm


IMG_9654.JPGIMG_9811.JPGIMG_9810.JPGIMG_9809.JPGIMG_9807.JPGIMG_9805.JPGIMG_9656.JPGIMG_9655.JPGIMG_9817.JPGIMG_9816.JPGIMG_9660.JPG