Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1100 Kawi Coffman Pipe #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Cornelius, NC Age 34 Posts 362 1100 Kawi Coffman Pipe Recently bought this pipe to put in a conversion ski. Going a different route. The previous owner had it powder coated. It looks great! Has a couple of nicks and scratches but overall is good. New coupler and clamps go with it. Also comes with micro touch. It is untested and unknown condition. I was going to figure it out once I got it installed but never got there.



$1000 shipped + PP fees Cont. US.



