Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2022 18th Yamaha Mark Hahn Havasu 300 set Feb 26 2022 #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2003 Location Fountain Valley Ca Age 65 Posts 657 2022 18th Yamaha Mark Hahn Havasu 300 set Feb 26 2022 18th Annual Yamaha Mark Hahn Memorial Havasu 300

Presented by Hot Products,Riva,Jettrim,Impros

Saturday - February 26, 2022 Lake Havasu, Arizona



2022 DATE ANNOUNCED FOR THE IJSBA TEAM ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP



FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA  March 10, 2021: Back by popular demand, the racers have spoken and we listened and we are proud to announce The 16th Annual Worlds Longest Continuous PWC Race announced today by the event Producer Jim Russell, DSM Events owner, and Executive producer Mike Follmer. The 2022 Yamaha IJSBA Mark Hahn Memorial Havasu 300 Mile Team Endurance Race Is Back for a 18th year - Presented by Hot Products, RIVA, JETTRIM, IMPROS is all set to launch on Saturday - February 26, 2022 from Crazy Horse Campground in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. The 2022 event will once again be sanctioned by the International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA), and it is expected to draw a new record number of teams from around the globe as well as all the top PWC racers from the USA. The Teams will be competing against each other while trying to break the 300 mile record of 4 hour 46 minute and 13 seconds set by the 2016 Mark Hahn Memorial Overall winners Pastorello and Botti of Team Kawasaki France.



For the Eighteenth consecutive year, the race is being held again in the memory of endurance racer Mark Hahn who was instrumental in providing the momentum to keep endurance racing going strong and growing across the country before his untimely death during a PWC race in 2004. The Team format features two riders for runabout (sit down) boat teams and up to three





















riders for a stand-up craft. Solo riders are also welcome to Ironman the race on either style of boat, a real test of endurance and stamina reserved for only the true endurance zealots.



The race is returning to Crazy Horse Campgrounds Main Beach site for this very important event, said Jim Russell, and the 10-mile course we have approval from the Coast Guard will pit all the teams against the wind, rough water and long runs that this event has become synonymous with. In addition to all the weather and water conditions all the teams must contend with, they will also be required to make fuel stops, without spilling fuel, and make rider changes several times during the race, while modifying their race strategies as the race progresses. There will be 8 different classes competing on the racecourse simultaneously, with all the racers competing for the overall title. After the race, each class winning team will be crowned the IJSBA Team Endurance Champion for their respective class. A first-class awards program will feature a sit-down dinner and will once again be held at the Aquatic Center - Rods and Recs room.



After the gigantic success and worldwide recognition received in the press of the 2021 Hot YAMAHA Mark Hahn Memorial - Presented by Hot Products , Riva, Jettrim ,Impros, despite the Cool weather, it is expected that a new record number of entries will come out for the Eighteenth annual event, Mike Follmer said, Were already in high gear making preparations so the 2022 event outshine what we did in 2021 by getting more giveaways and even nicer trophies for the awards banquet at the Aquatic Center that will far surpass what we did in 2021. We have on the water still photography and magazine coverage to chronicle the event for the riders. The awards banquet will feature a sit-down dinner for over 300 plus people and over 60 award trophies to be presented to overall and class winners with a host of special awards that will once again surprise their worthy recipients.



We are very fortunate to have Yamaha Motor Corp USA as our title sponsor for the 2022 event and Presenting sponsors Hot Products,Riva,Jettrim,Impros and all our many other great sponsors that have helped support this exciting event for now going on 18 years. All of the pre-race attention and planning for the 2022 18th annual IJSBA Yamaha Mark Hahn Memorial Havasu 300 - Presented by Hot Products,Riva,Jettrim,Impros will guarantee that it will surpass the previous 17 years which have been heralded by many as the Best PWC race on the planet! Get your teams together and your entry in early to make sure you do not miss out on this 2022 great experience.



Racers, like last year, we need you to pre-register to insure the event continues. Entry forms and entry information sheets will be released soon for the February ,2022 event. Entry forms, race information, updates will be posted on the Mark Hahn Facebook page and web site at: markhahn300.com .

