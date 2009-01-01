Starting from the beginning...
This is a 650 Kawasaki engine I freshened up and stuck into my 550.
The engine came out of a ts650 and before I did the conversion, I went through it. Pistons looked clean so I reused them, honed the cylinders, and stuck new rings in. Crank bearings were smooth. Put new crank seals in, new reeds, all new gaskets. Pressure tested the engine at 8psi and it held fine.
First time out, the head gasket blew. So I got the head resurfaced, got a new head gasket (and used copper spray this time) torqued it down and went to test it this weekend.
No more head gasket leakage. Did a compression test and it was 185 psi even in both cylinders. I decided to run a small mix of 110 gas to be safe. Coil came off a perfectly good 440 so I know its good. Also trimmed back the spark plug wires
Ski runs good, no hesitation or bog.
Whats got me confused the the uneven color on the spark plugs. These are Ngk b8es plugs. This is with about 3 hours or run time.
Obviously there is something going on with the front cylinder and the pepper spots. Thinking this may be detonation.
Can this be caused by water stuck in the case from when the head gasket blew?
I also feel that the ski smokes more than it should. A lot of soot was stuck to the hull. Its possible the tune may be off slightly as this is still a fresh build. Im using a sbn 44, 2.0 needle (pop off at 17psi), 112.5 pilot, 145 main.