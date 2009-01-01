Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Uneven spark plug reading #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location SoCal Posts 1 Uneven spark plug reading Hi all,



Starting from the beginning...

This is a 650 Kawasaki engine I freshened up and stuck into my 550.



The engine came out of a ts650 and before I did the conversion, I went through it. Pistons looked clean so I reused them, honed the cylinders, and stuck new rings in. Crank bearings were smooth. Put new crank seals in, new reeds, all new gaskets. Pressure tested the engine at 8psi and it held fine.



First time out, the head gasket blew. So I got the head resurfaced, got a new head gasket (and used copper spray this time) torqued it down and went to test it this weekend.



No more head gasket leakage. Did a compression test and it was 185 psi even in both cylinders. I decided to run a small mix of 110 gas to be safe. Coil came off a perfectly good 440 so I know its good. Also trimmed back the spark plug wires



Ski runs good, no hesitation or bog.



Whats got me confused the the uneven color on the spark plugs. These are Ngk b8es plugs. This is with about 3 hours or run time.



Obviously there is something going on with the front cylinder and the pepper spots. Thinking this may be detonation.



Can this be caused by water stuck in the case from when the head gasket blew?



I also feel that the ski smokes more than it should. A lot of soot was stuck to the hull. Its possible the tune may be off slightly as this is still a fresh build. Im using a sbn 44, 2.0 needle (pop off at 17psi), 112.5 pilot, 145 main.



Let me know if anyone has some ideas!



thanks



1557C1C2-D5FC-449A-A0BA-973A331F6002.jpeg90F08267-9B38-44AB-A495-E8471ED5F363.jpeg Attached Images 3AE3804B-285C-4702-BC54-50A50CFAB94C.jpeg (3.41 MB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules