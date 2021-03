Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sbn44 blackjack carb #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location California Posts 18 Sbn44 blackjack carb I have one sbn44 blackjack carb. Has about 6 hours run time. Itís about 5 years old. I got it as a set of 3 for a project and I only needed 2. Asking $300 plus shipping Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules