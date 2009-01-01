Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Need a pair of covers for 96 GTX's - any recommendations? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location NC Age 53 Posts 9 Need a pair of covers for 96 GTX's - any recommendations? I have a pair on the same trailer so I don't want any that I have to hook a strap to underneath then connect to the other side, both being on the same trailer would make that difficult. Looking at the cheaper ones they don't look like they are fitted too well, if you go with fitted they look like I'd be spending $450 or so for a pair. Unfortunately these things will sit more than they run so maybe even just a small car cover over the pair for storage at the house that I could take off when I haul them to the lake would work? These Sea-Doo's look great, I'd like to keep them that way. Any suggestions? Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,431 Re: Need a pair of covers for 96 GTX's - any recommendations? Go for the ones that are $120-$150. Made of a 600 denier fabric. They will last out in the weather 24/7 for 6+ years. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



