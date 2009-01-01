 750ss Xi Return Fuel Line  where to connect?!?
pxctoday

  Today, 03:14 PM
    keck
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    158

    750ss Xi Return Fuel Line  where to connect?!?

    I pulled my engine to perform the block offs and to replace the trim cable. Got it back together yet forgot where to connect the return fuel line. Where do I connect?
  Today, 05:14 PM
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,431

    Re: 750ss Xi Return Fuel Line  where to connect?!?

    It should go right in between the 2 carbs just under the choke shaft.
