Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750ss Xi Return Fuel Line  where to connect?!? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 158 750ss Xi Return Fuel Line  where to connect?!? I pulled my engine to perform the block offs and to replace the trim cable. Got it back together yet forgot where to connect the return fuel line. Where do I connect? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,431 Re: 750ss Xi Return Fuel Line  where to connect?!? It should go right in between the 2 carbs just under the choke shaft. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) 89jetmate Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules