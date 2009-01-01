|
|
-
750ss Xi Return Fuel Line where to connect?!?
I pulled my engine to perform the block offs and to replace the trim cable. Got it back together yet forgot where to connect the return fuel line. Where do I connect?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 750ss Xi Return Fuel Line where to connect?!?
It should go right in between the 2 carbs just under the choke shaft.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- 89jetmate
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules