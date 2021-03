Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 Seadoo XP Jettrim Seat Install #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location New Hampshire Posts 138 96 Seadoo XP Jettrim Seat Install Just got my hump seat installed from jet trim. I thought the color combo came out pretty sweet and OEMish, figured I would share!







