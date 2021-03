Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 440/550 water box/fuel tank rubber pad attachment #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location Newaygo, MI Age 26 Posts 688 440/550 water box/fuel tank rubber pad attachment This sounds pretty stupid, but what is everyone using to secure the rubber pads for the water box and gas tanks to their hulls? I tried DAP weld wood and it doesn’t seem to want to stick, keeps coming loose. Any input is appreciated. Last edited by hendo14; Yesterday at 11:27 PM . 85 JS550- New build comimg soon



Big thanks to Chris Newmiller and Newmiller machine for the excellent work! I highly reccomend Newmiller machine! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2020 Location Reno, NV Age 20 Posts 145 Re: 440/550 water box/fuel tank rubber pad attachment Ditch them and use turf, self adhesive or scuff with sandpaper and dap 83 550/750 - Group K ported small pin, single 44, Coffmans Pipe, Supertrapp, tornado filter, 750 pump with 13/18 Solas(maybe14/17 skat), dual cooling, build in progress

91 X2 650 getting 750

86 X2 silver 650 for sale

90 550/650 for sale

92 750sx for sale Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules