92 is a 750 small pin swap, single 44, surf brace, AM rideplate and intake grate, stock pipe, drilled waterbox. Sat for a year or so, could use some freshening up. Needs some minor attention on the hood.
86 has accusteer that needs a rebuild, and is stock beyond that. I have a good 650 engine and exhaust but no chamber for it. Pump is seized but I have a good one to include.
Lots of other spare parts. RAD charging flywheel, MSD total loss components, intake stuff, some exhaust bits. Good 650 core, needs a top end.
Trailer is in good shape, new winch included, bearings were done last year. Lights work. diamond plate box is solid and has a 2 tank rack on front.
$3500 obo for the pair on trailer. FL title for the 86 and Cali title for the 92.
