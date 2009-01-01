 1986 and 1992 Kawasaki X2 on double trailer $3500 Sarasota FL
  Today, 08:01 PM
    StuRat
    1986 and 1992 Kawasaki X2 on double trailer $3500 Sarasota FL

    92 is a 750 small pin swap, single 44, surf brace, AM rideplate and intake grate, stock pipe, drilled waterbox. Sat for a year or so, could use some freshening up. Needs some minor attention on the hood.

    86 has accusteer that needs a rebuild, and is stock beyond that. I have a good 650 engine and exhaust but no chamber for it. Pump is seized but I have a good one to include.

    Lots of other spare parts. RAD charging flywheel, MSD total loss components, intake stuff, some exhaust bits. Good 650 core, needs a top end.

    Trailer is in good shape, new winch included, bearings were done last year. Lights work. diamond plate box is solid and has a 2 tank rack on front.

    $3500 obo for the pair on trailer. FL title for the 86 and Cali title for the 92.

    162576379_480296656727610_2512174079522022247_n.jpg

    162919455_769994700319460_616036287655292565_n.jpg

    162456074_5651131071595597_6504949341010055354_n.jpg

    163284091_756136288631489_8158932127285157556_n.jpg

    162347766_805016080412032_6438186155449346371_n.jpg
    163165968_1418284398511423_8206198220101559197_n.jpg

    162331310_297716151705571_517565926047616523_n.jpg

    162636910_268345398156476_4214247043762361248_n.jpg

    162995132_164450535523474_1219237086223482823_n.jpg

    161724613_285469906258811_2901918451980954723_n.jpg
    1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS
