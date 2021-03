Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2021 SuperJet Purchase #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,535 2021 SuperJet Purchase Buying a new 2021 SuperJet, check it out, be sure to like tag, and subscribe. Future ride videos coming up, mods done, testing, etc. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6D5ATSazCE0

I have my 2021 SJ on my garage stand in my garage. So I'm interested what you're going to do to yours!



EDIT - So I just watched your video, Zig, and I have just 1 burning question(This is my FIRST 4-stroke ski. So please bear with me!)...



Is the break-in period that's stated in the owner's manual correct? Is it that easy?!



Can you shed some light on this important subject for me!



I'm used to 2-Smokers! Ride it. Let it cool off. Ride it. Cool it off. 10 hrs. later and you're ready to go full BRRAAAAAAPP!



Also, is an hour meter suggested for the '21 SJ? I like the idea of one for maintenance. Thoughts?



