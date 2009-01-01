 WetJet Duo vs. WetJet Kraze
  Today, 12:15 PM #1
    Owenray99
    Owenray99 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Location
    Illinois
    Age
    21
    Posts
    6

    WetJet Duo vs. WetJet Kraze

    Hey guys, I recently purchased a 1995 WetJet Duo 300 ZX. Seems to be a lot more tips and videos online regarding the WetJet Kraze. Does anyone know the difference?

    Thank you!
  Today, 02:15 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,427

    Re: WetJet Duo vs. WetJet Kraze

    The engine setup (horsepower) was different.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
