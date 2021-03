Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Skat 9/17 750 - Standard #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Age 35 Posts 252 Skat 9/17 750 - Standard I have a nice Skat Trak 9/17 I bought in a pump that was trashed. I haven't run it, but it appears to be in great condition. I had to chase the threads with a tap, which worked great. It's a standard hub, and not a big hub - sorry.



https://www.skat-trak.com/product/ka...-750-standard/



Send a PM for photos, it's still in my back up pump but will be taken out this week.



$120 shipped 1986 300- Kerker / SBN / Solas

1989 SX - SP / Coffman / SXR

1991 SX - Coffman / Solas

1994 TS - OP Ride Plate / Solas

1996 ZXi 1100 - Stock



