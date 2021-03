Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx Parts WTB #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Alabama Posts 124 750sx Parts WTB Please help me find these parts so I can build it and go ride. Thanks!



Battery straps

Motor mount bolts

Start stop switch (650) electrics in 750 also need wiring diagram if avaliable

Ride plate hardware

Intake grate and hardware

Hood cover / cap 80 SurfJet 9ft White Build Here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=492092&p=4550438#post4550438

82 JS440 / 650 Swap Build Here: (Sold) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=491239&p=4543624#post4543624

'92 750sx Barn Find Build Here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=493981&p=4561610#post4561610

'95 Yamaha Wave Raider 700

'97 Yamaha SuperJet Build Here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=494510&p=4564967#post4564967

'16 Yamaha VXR



