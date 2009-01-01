Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Pro tec exhaust from a 650 work at all on a 701? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Oaklawn IL Posts 29 Pro tec exhaust from a 650 work at all on a 701? Have a complete pro-tec exhaust system pipe water box,I heard the stock 650 will work on a 701 but With a loss of performance,will the pro-tec even fit if I have everything and manifold if so will it just then be same flow as a stock 701 or better?I seen a few for sale and they say 650/701. Finally got around to start taking apart my modded 650 in the Vxr so I can Junk the hull. I was only interested in the exhaust or if not then maybe keeping the cylinders if it will work as a get me by incase I blow my 701 up. But The 650 is only bored to 79mm with wiseco pistons will it bolt on N match ports or negative on that too?

Basically looking for any spare emergency parts off the thing,not using it and was my 1st ski so I pissed alot of money on it #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,533 Re: Pro tec exhaust from a 650 work at all on a 701? 650 exh manifold runners are much smaller than a 701. The bolt pattern is the same, and there are some people who will tell you to run it.... BUT that is poor advise, and personally I would not do it. Even if you were to try and port it, it is still too small. Get the correct exhaust for your engine, and hull configuration.

