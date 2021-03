Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RAD 650 charging flywheel $350 shipped #1 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 31 Posts 886 RAD 650 charging flywheel $350 shipped 9B36A364-2E12-4CF6-8309-3F6E8AA6DD65.png



2742A58F-D0E7-440E-8460-CB64F7D7C763.png



keyway looks good to me. Can send more pics.



$350 shipped. Magnets still seem strong. 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules