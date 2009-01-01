Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Broken Ground Wire - 750sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2020 Location Pasadena, CA Age 31 Posts 13 Blog Entries 1 Broken Ground Wire - 750sx I pulled the rubber boot off the ground wire that connects to the battery, and the tip has disintegrated. It needs to be cut it back, and new end needs to be crimped on, from the end that connects to the battery that connects to the front case of the motor.





What would be the best way to solve my problem, crimp the wire and heat shrink it to a new end, or buy a new wire?





I’d prefer to repair it. Does anyone know where I can find a new end that crimps on to the ground wire that goes to the battery?



I actually do have a spare ground cable from

a 650. Does anyone know off the top of their head, if this cable is compatible with a 750 ?



D9C9F2AD-844D-478A-8E40-218CB978BAE0.jpeg

any info greatly appreciated! Last edited by Chad C; Today at 04:37 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules