Broken Ground Wire - 750sx
I pulled the rubber boot off the ground wire that connects to the battery, and the tip has disintegrated. It needs to be cut it back, and new end needs to be crimped on, from the end that connects to the battery that connects to the front case of the motor.
What would be the best way to solve my problem, crimp the wire and heat shrink it to a new end, or buy a new wire?
I’d prefer to repair it. Does anyone know where I can find a new end that crimps on to the ground wire that goes to the battery?
I actually do have a spare ground cable from
a 650. Does anyone know off the top of their head, if this cable is compatible with a 750 ?
D9C9F2AD-844D-478A-8E40-218CB978BAE0.jpeg
any info greatly appreciated!
