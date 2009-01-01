 2002 Seadoo Gtx RFI Big Problems
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 03:36 PM #1
    jws
    jws is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    sdsdsd
    Age
    34
    Posts
    82

    2002 Seadoo Gtx RFI Big Problems

    I recently picked up a 2002 Seadoo Gtx Rfi 787 for 500 bucks it was a complete basket case guy had a brand new motor for it so I got everything in boxes and bags. Long story short its back together new battery fires right up. However the maint light is flashing it says high temp low oil low fuel none of that is true also new temp sensor. I also noticed that the rpms are not right it reads 5000 at idle and8000 when revving also the hour meter shows ---- IF anyone has any suggestions would be appreciated.



    Reply



    here is a vid of what it is doing now it was showing stuff before inaccurate but now its random numbers
    https://imgur.com/a/QZPqchj#ZETRGzz
    Last edited by jws; Today at 03:36 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:32 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,517

    Re: 2002 Seadoo Gtx RFI Big Problems

    I suggest an exorcism
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:50 PM #3
    jws
    jws is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    sdsdsd
    Age
    34
    Posts
    82

    Re: 2002 Seadoo Gtx RFI Big Problems

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    I suggest an exorcism

    Lmao
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 