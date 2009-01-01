I recently picked up a 2002 Seadoo Gtx Rfi 787 for 500 bucks it was a complete basket case guy had a brand new motor for it so I got everything in boxes and bags. Long story short its back together new battery fires right up. However the maint light is flashing it says high temp low oil low fuel none of that is true also new temp sensor. I also noticed that the rpms are not right it reads 5000 at idle and8000 when revving also the hour meter shows ---- IF anyone has any suggestions would be appreciated.
Reply
here is a vid of what it is doing now it was showing stuff before inaccurate but now its random numbers
https://imgur.com/a/QZPqchj#ZETRGzz