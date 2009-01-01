|
Triple buckshot carbs 46mm custom swirl pot, flame arrestors, and parallel linkages
Triple buckshot carbs 46mm custom swirl pot, flame arrestors, and parallel linkages. $750 shipped (I have manifolds and reed spacers for Kawasaki 1200) I took these off an Ultra 150 I bought for the engine. They ran great.
IMG_3119.jpgIMG_3121.jpgIMG_3122.jpg
