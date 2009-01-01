|
Noob with a sj44-
i picked up a js440 and i'd love to get it running. spark is good, carb is not. 120/125 compression so good there. I'd like to swap the bn38 to SBN. SBN 38's are hard to find. Amazon has genuine mikuni sbn44's for 165 and a carb jet kit ill be ready to go for 200$.
I'm looking for confirmation on my options:
1) get a SBN 44,spacer, and a stock 44 intake
2) get a SBN 38mm and use the intake i have with a spacer
3) get an SBN 44 and a tilted intake (theres one for sale on PWC Today) Along this line how do i know if my motor is a piston port?
I tried to rebuild the bn38 but it's had a hard life. i'd like to eliminate that as a problem.
How do you test the pulse. It seems to have a good pulse when cranking but i don't know how to leak test the case. I'll search that.
It fires with ether or a bit of premix. The reserve switch is questionable so i'm directly connecting to the tank. Is this a permanent solution? What inline 1/4" filters are recommended if i bypass the water trap (which seems to be missing parts).
It feels like im at the start of a long process. I have time. Im in Denver shoveling almost 3 feet of snow. If i do go the SBN 44 what spring and jets are recomended?
