i picked up a js440 and i'd love to get it running. spark is good, carb is not. 120/125 compression so good there. I'd like to swap the bn38 to SBN. SBN 38's are hard to find. Amazon has genuine mikuni sbn44's for 165 and a carb jet kit ill be ready to go for 200$.

I'm looking for confirmation on my options:

1) get a SBN 44,spacer, and a stock 44 intake

2) get a SBN 38mm and use the intake i have with a spacer

3) get an SBN 44 and a tilted intake (theres one for sale on PWC Today) Along this line how do i know if my motor is a piston port?



I tried to rebuild the bn38 but it's had a hard life. i'd like to eliminate that as a problem.



How do you test the pulse. It seems to have a good pulse when cranking but i don't know how to leak test the case. I'll search that.



It fires with ether or a bit of premix. The reserve switch is questionable so i'm directly connecting to the tank. Is this a permanent solution? What inline 1/4" filters are recommended if i bypass the water trap (which seems to be missing parts).



