1989 Kawasaki JF650-TS handlebar riser suggestions?

Hi,

Trukinoregon here. i just picked up an '89 JF650 -TS and looking for some recommendations for raising the handle bars 6-8" so i can ride it standing up. I'm about 6'4" and dont like hunching over I tore it down and was surprised to find this crudely welded part [46003 or 99996-1150] that has handlebar, support brackets, and mounting plate (that has a hole in the middle to access the stem nut) as one unit. i wouldn't mind switching over to a standard MX bar setup (if i could the right riser that top bolts, but was wondering if anyone has solved this already using the factory unit.



mounting plate

44mm bolt spacing [in square pattern] x x

O

x x

37mm hole in the middle



Thanks in advance,

