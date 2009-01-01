|
1989 Kawasaki JF650-TS handlebar riser suggestions?
Hi,
Trukinoregon here. i just picked up an '89 JF650 -TS and looking for some recommendations for raising the handle bars 6-8" so i can ride it standing up. I'm about 6'4" and dont like hunching over I tore it down and was surprised to find this crudely welded part [46003 or 99996-1150] that has handlebar, support brackets, and mounting plate (that has a hole in the middle to access the stem nut) as one unit. i wouldn't mind switching over to a standard MX bar setup (if i could the right riser that top bolts, but was wondering if anyone has solved this already using the factory unit.
mounting plate
44mm bolt spacing [in square pattern] x x
O
x x
37mm hole in the middle
Thanks in advance,
Truk
