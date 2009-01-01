Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra 150/STX-R parts and triple set of 46mm buckshot carbs and ADA Head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2002 Location Tega Cay, SC(charlotte NC area) Posts 39 Ultra 150/STX-R parts and triple set of 46mm buckshot carbs and ADA Head Ultra 150/STXR parts. Prices are shipped in the US. Will ship internationally ad buyers cost. Will take additional pictures upon request.

Kawasaki 1200 ADA head complete with 44CC domes and NEW oring kit. $300 shipped



Ultra pump complete good bearings, good impeller/housing $350 shipped



Kawasaki 1200 buckshot carbs 46mm complete bolt on with R&D intake manifolds, reed spacers, custom swirl pot, flame arrestors, and linkages. $1100 shipped. ($750 for just carbs/swirl pot)



Ultra 150/130 Trim motor (tested I have video) includes hardware $125 shipped (trim cable if wanted + shipping)



Motor mounts $50 for all 3 shipped



Oil/Fuel cap $15 + shipping ea



Working fuel level sending unit $100 shipped



Ignitor/coil box $125 shipped



Starter solenoid box $50 shipped



Straight handle bars with grips (screw held in type) $40 shipped



Other make offer items:

Drive shaft

Exhaust to water box hose

Fueling neck

Exhaust/stinger



Girl Scout cookies are EXTRA!!!



parts.jpgparts.jpg Thanks,

Dave

