Ultra 150/STXR parts. Prices are shipped in the US. Will ship internationally ad buyers cost. Will take additional pictures upon request.
Kawasaki 1200 ADA head complete with 44CC domes and NEW oring kit. $300 shipped

Ultra pump complete good bearings, good impeller/housing $350 shipped

Kawasaki 1200 buckshot carbs 46mm complete bolt on with R&D intake manifolds, reed spacers, custom swirl pot, flame arrestors, and linkages. $1100 shipped. ($750 for just carbs/swirl pot)

Ultra 150/130 Trim motor (tested I have video) includes hardware $125 shipped (trim cable if wanted + shipping)

Motor mounts $50 for all 3 shipped

Oil/Fuel cap $15 + shipping ea

Working fuel level sending unit $100 shipped

Ignitor/coil box $125 shipped

Starter solenoid box $50 shipped

Straight handle bars with grips (screw held in type) $40 shipped

Other make offer items:
Drive shaft
Exhaust to water box hose
Fueling neck
Exhaust/stinger

Girl Scout cookies are EXTRA!!!

parts.jpgparts.jpg