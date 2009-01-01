Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: mid-late 90s Seadoo "garage sale" in northwestern NC #1 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2004 Location Pilot Mountain, NC Age 48 Posts 1,459 mid-late 90s Seadoo "garage sale" in northwestern NC I am about to lose my storage building and I am no longer a PWC guy.



big items are:

HX with a 787 that runs but will not rev past ~3K in the water. The current theory is a problem in the rear electrical box but I have not replaced it. ($750)

1997 SPX hull - this was registered to me but became a donor for a 1999 SPX. When it was last registered NC did not require titles. This means that it doesn't have a title but I should have no problem getting one. ($150)

double galvanized trailer made of channel instead of square-tube. Its in decent condition but its a little short for big modern PWCs. Probably wide enough for 3 stand-ups and has straight cross members. ($350)



Small items are too numerous to mention individually. If someone local to me were to show up with a truck and a decent offer I would let it all go. I have a 787 case with what I think is a good crank, at least one extra MPEM from a 1996 GSX. If you need something or have questions, PM me. I don't check here often but I think I get emails when I get a PM.



I bought an 18ft boat a few years ago and these have been sitting in storage since then. I am not expecting to pay off my house by selling these parts, just can't stand to toss them. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 40 Posts 281 Re: mid-late 90s Seadoo "garage sale" in northwestern NC Interested in the HX. Any pics?



'89 Wellcraft Eclipse 21.5'

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

