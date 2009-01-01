 mid-late 90s Seadoo "garage sale" in northwestern NC
  Today, 02:48 PM
    KevinS
    Join Date
    Feb 2004
    Location
    Pilot Mountain, NC
    Age
    48
    Posts
    mid-late 90s Seadoo "garage sale" in northwestern NC

    I am about to lose my storage building and I am no longer a PWC guy.

    big items are:
    HX with a 787 that runs but will not rev past ~3K in the water. The current theory is a problem in the rear electrical box but I have not replaced it. ($750)
    1997 SPX hull - this was registered to me but became a donor for a 1999 SPX. When it was last registered NC did not require titles. This means that it doesn't have a title but I should have no problem getting one. ($150)
    double galvanized trailer made of channel instead of square-tube. Its in decent condition but its a little short for big modern PWCs. Probably wide enough for 3 stand-ups and has straight cross members. ($350)

    Small items are too numerous to mention individually. If someone local to me were to show up with a truck and a decent offer I would let it all go. I have a 787 case with what I think is a good crank, at least one extra MPEM from a 1996 GSX. If you need something or have questions, PM me. I don't check here often but I think I get emails when I get a PM.

    I bought an 18ft boat a few years ago and these have been sitting in storage since then. I am not expecting to pay off my house by selling these parts, just can't stand to toss them.
  Today, 03:56 PM
    ankeneyou
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Columbus, oh
    Age
    40
    Posts
    Re: mid-late 90s Seadoo "garage sale" in northwestern NC

    Interested in the HX. Any pics?

