Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Wtb speedo sensor 2004 gtx #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2012 Location on the water Posts 1,174 Wtb speedo sensor 2004 gtx Like the title says let me know what you got and how much shipped to central Florida

Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk





#2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location FL Posts 11 Re: Wtb speedo sensor 2004 gtx





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

1.$600 for engine

2.intake grate 40

3. Trixx steering $200 for everything

4. ECU $200 W/ SEVERAL TUNES

5. Matuner X $ 200.00 still in box.

Basically allot more parts except external pump parts.

Call me or text won't get a better deal ...

Shane 941two two 4 1155.





Sent from my SM-N975U using Tapatalk 95B1 Project Build

2015 SeaDoo Spark 900 HO

R&D intake w/pump seal

R&D High flow exhaust w/

RIVA Rear Exhaust

Stock Impeller/xdrian advice and worked!

SS RIVA Wear Ring

Handle Bar EXT's w/ ODI grips

Deck hardware upgraded

V-Tech Tune, Currently running E85 Tune!!!

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location FL Posts 11 Re: Wtb speedo sensor 2004 gtx Originally Posted by Ramps Originally Posted by Riva intake for spark and rive exhaust apart ride plate,Riva intake grate w/ pumpseal. Trixx steering like new , engine 90ho ace tuned to 120hp, maptuner X, and a lot more.

1.$600 for engine

2.intake grate 40

3. Trixx steering $200 for everything

4. ECU $200 W/ SEVERAL TUNES

5. Matuner X $ 200.00 still in box.

Basically allot more parts except external pump parts.

Call me or text won't get a better deal ...

Shane 941two two 4 1155.





Shane

Sent from my SM-N975U using Tapatalk

Shane



Sent from my SM-N975U using Tapatalk 95B1 Project Build

2015 SeaDoo Spark 900 HO

R&D intake w/pump seal

R&D High flow exhaust w/

RIVA Rear Exhaust

Stock Impeller/xdrian advice and worked!

SS RIVA Wear Ring

Handle Bar EXT's w/ ODI grips

Deck hardware upgraded

V-Tech Tune, Currently running E85 Tune!!!

