Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650SX Hydro locked #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location America Posts 1 650SX Hydro locked I bought a 89 650SX a couple years ago and had no clue what I was doing but I was trying to start it with a hose and basically filled the engine with water. Did not know what I was doing so I just put it back in my garage and here I am now with a locked up engine. Could I have the engine rebuilt at a machine shop? If not I will be needing a new engine and where is the best place to buy that? Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

