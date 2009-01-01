Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 ZXi 1100 - Omaha, NE #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Age 35 Posts 251 1996 ZXi 1100 - Omaha, NE Nice 96 ZXi with title. 120psi in all cylinders. Previous owner screwed up the ebox cap, and broke all the fittings off. I had to redo some wire work in the ebox, and replaced the voltage regulator.

Trim box is clean, no rust or water, and motor works great. The Trim ECU is likely bad as it only clicks. I've manually set the trim just lower than centered. I am hoping to resolve the trim issue in the next few weeks.





Runs smooth & starts easily

New air inlet horns

New covercraft fitted cover

Minor scrapes underneath

Back left mat replaced

Seat is faded, but vinyl feels soft and not ripped.



Ski will come with trailer and 12" radial trailer tires at $2500 cash, or Regular 4.8x8 bias ply at $2300.

Trailer has new 3 leaf springs, LED tail lights, and new wiring. Pulls great.



Photos HERE 1986 300- Kerker / SBN / Solas

1989 SX - SP / Coffman / SXR

1991 SX - Coffman / Solas

1994 TS - OP Ride Plate / Solas

1996 ZXi 1100 - Stock



