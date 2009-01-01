Nice 96 ZXi with title. 120psi in all cylinders. Previous owner screwed up the ebox cap, and broke all the fittings off. I had to redo some wire work in the ebox, and replaced the voltage regulator.
Trim box is clean, no rust or water, and motor works great. The Trim ECU is likely bad as it only clicks. I've manually set the trim just lower than centered. I am hoping to resolve the trim issue in the next few weeks.
Runs smooth & starts easily
New air inlet horns
New covercraft fitted cover
Minor scrapes underneath
Back left mat replaced
Seat is faded, but vinyl feels soft and not ripped.
Ski will come with trailer and 12" radial trailer tires at $2500 cash, or Regular 4.8x8 bias ply at $2300.
Trailer has new 3 leaf springs, LED tail lights, and new wiring. Pulls great.
Photos HERE