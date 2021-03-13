Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440/550 Performance parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Shawnee Kansas Age 22 Posts 75 440/550 Performance parts For sale Kansas city, will ship prices do not include shipping, OBO



Westcoast Exhaust Manifold - $85

Westcoast Full pipe with 4 full rings left - $200

550PP milled head tapped for dual cooling - $50

440 bored exit nozzle - $60

Ocean Pro angled 44mm intake manifold - $90

Full circle crank that needs rebuild - $-make offer

Lightened 28* flywheel - $-make offer



crank.jpgcranksnout.jpghead1.jpghead2.jpgOPmani.jpgWCmani.jpgwcmani2.jpgWCpipe.jpgWCpipe2.jpgIMG_20210313_193229177.jpgIMG_20210313_193236508.jpg '79 JS440

