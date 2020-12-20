Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jet Trax Double PWC Carrier for 78 inch or Longer Pickup Bed. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Auburn, CA USA Age 61 Posts 1 Jet Trax Double PWC Carrier for 78 inch or Longer Pickup Bed. 20201220_123659.jpg20201220_123916.jpg20201220_122545.jpg



Older carrier built for older pickups. Your going to have to do some work to make it fit and function in newer pickups. It might work on a shorter bed, but you would have to leave the tailgate off or down.



Also, the winches are missing. I would go to hand cranked winches myself. It was built for lighter machines too. Think 1990s.



Storage wheels are included, so it is mobile in your shop.



Since PWCToday is NOT "My home away from home...", I can be slow responding to messages. Thanks!



$525. Auburn, California. 530-320-5618 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules