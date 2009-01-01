Thread: 96 Yamaha 1100

 96 Yamaha 1100
96 Yamaha 1100

    96 Yamaha 1100

    What is the stock bore size on the 1100 guys, I am getting 3.25 when I check it. Is that the standard bore size ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
    Re: 96 Yamaha 1100

    81mm


    Re: 96 Yamaha 1100

    Sounds like you're at 82.55mm.


