Starting this build for my 13 year old daughter. 1990 440sx race hull womens class with surf jet Louie tubbies(RIP) blueprinted 550 pump with ocean pro finned nozzle and finned turn nozzle.
Going to be a fresh water 701 61x with a jetnetics flywheel and aluminum driveshaft. Have a poor mans modded b-pipe(650sx). Wondering what other pipes will fit.... also, what to run for a water box?
I need a 701 ebox, starter and a 701 start stop assembly.
Ill be documenting this project as we go along.. savannah wants to help as much as she can with this build so stay tuned... anyone have a good lead on the parts i need please let me know!


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk