Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 701/550sx conversion build (savannah 2021 COVID build) #1 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2003 Location conn Posts 1,481 701/550sx conversion build (savannah 2021 COVID build) Starting this build for my 13 year old daughter. 1990 440sx race hull womens class with surf jet Louie tubbies(RIP) blueprinted 550 pump with ocean pro finned nozzle and finned turn nozzle.

Going to be a fresh water 701 61x with a jetnetics flywheel and aluminum driveshaft. Have a poor mans modded b-pipe(650sx). Wondering what other pipes will fit.... also, what to run for a water box?

I need a 701 ebox, starter and a 701 start stop assembly.

Ill be documenting this project as we go along.. savannah wants to help as much as she can with this build so stay tuned... anyone have a good lead on the parts i need please let me know!





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk 1995 FX-1: Pro-Tec chamber~Skat swirl~Pro-Tec plate~Blowsion Destroyers



1990 Square Nose: Blue ported Jetmaniac 718~#ZERO lightened/drilled flywheel~ADA girdled/32cc~701 B pipe/flow control~Hooker 9-15~AAA pole~Pro-Tec rideplate~Tom21 Tubbies and nose piece



