Starting this build for my 13 year old daughter. 1990 440sx race hull womens class with surf jet Louie tubbies(RIP) blueprinted 550 pump with ocean pro finned nozzle and finned turn nozzle.
Going to be a fresh water 701 61x with a jetnetics flywheel and aluminum driveshaft. Have a poor mans modded b-pipe(650sx). Wondering what other pipes will fit.... also, what to run for a water box?
I need a 701 ebox, starter and a 701 start stop assembly.
Ill be documenting this project as we go along.. savannah wants to help as much as she can with this build so stay tuned... anyone have a good lead on the parts i need please let me know!
