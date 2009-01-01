Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2021 Yamaha Waverunner VX Deluxe PICS #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 519 2021 Yamaha Waverunner VX Deluxe PICS Ok, still inclement weather here in Vegas...so, today I brought the sled into the garage and removed all the unnecessary stickers and decals, wiped it down with Secret Sauce and Vinyl Sauce and figured out how to reset my security PIN (yay! no key fob!) and also quickly mute the low gas warning. Obviously nowadays don't expect any free gas from the dealer. I wanted to get some pics before I get my hull numbers and anything else. I also added the bracket for my spare tire to the trailer. The front trunk is much smaller than my STX-15 but the glove compared is 3X larger with USB charging which is great. I sat on it on the trailer in my garage and yes you can tell and appreciate the benefits of a more narrow seated position for your legs.







The obligatory leaving the dealer photo - it was raining yesterday with snow on the foothills so no problems taking delivery with other customers...





Obviously I am partial but as a new Waverunner owner, I think is one dope whip!





Rocketship is ready for launch!





It is going to be a great summer!

Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules