|
|
-
ISO 1991 Waverunner 650 Impeller
Mine is really really worn out. I live in Canada so if any canadian peeps have one that would be even better! Stock is OK, and if you have a stainless one that your willing to let go for a fair price that is also ok too. Let me know what you guys have thanks so much.
Here is what fits according to a parts search, might be more, not sure.
ASSEMBLIES WHERE 61L-51321-10-94 IS USED
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Rushford_Ripper
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules