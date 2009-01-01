 Iso cylinder
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Iso cylinder

  1. Today, 11:00 AM #1
    jdrmx
    jdrmx is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Eastern SD
    Age
    45
    Posts
    161

    Iso cylinder

    Looking for a good cylinder for a 2004 yamaha 1200 xlt with a 80mm bore. I will bore it to 80.5mm so it must clean up at that size. Or a good .5mm oversized cylinder


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:03 AM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,425

    Re: Iso cylinder

    So, you will need a sleeved cylinder then. Not a stock plated one.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:06 AM #3
    jdrmx
    jdrmx is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Eastern SD
    Age
    45
    Posts
    161

    Re: Iso cylinder

    Oh i didnt realize that. Mine are sleeved then because there at the machine shop now being bored. Didnt know factory was plated


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 