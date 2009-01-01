Thread: Iso cylinder

|
|
-
Iso cylinder
Looking for a good cylinder for a 2004 yamaha 1200 xlt with a 80mm bore. I will bore it to 80.5mm so it must clean up at that size. Or a good .5mm oversized cylinder
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Iso cylinder
So, you will need a sleeved cylinder then. Not a stock plated one.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
Re: Iso cylinder
Oh i didnt realize that. Mine are sleeved then because there at the machine shop now being bored. Didnt know factory was plated
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules