Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What is the best year for SuperJet? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 156 What is the best year for SuperJet? I’m sure this is super subjective; yet is there a “best “ year for SuperJets? Of course I’m interested in the latest and greatest... however also respect the early years when the skis were lighter and less stable. If I were to look for a 650-700 range ski... which SuperJet year is the target?



I’ve been a Kawasaki 550sx and 750sx guy from the 90’s (and maybe prefer the 550sx). Always had an interest in the SuperJets. Last edited by keck; Today at 01:00 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules