Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: The New Chapter begins! 2021 Yammie VX Deluxe #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 516 The New Chapter begins! 2021 Yammie VX Deluxe The spaceship has landed....Absolute insanity in Las Vegas...snowing yesterday and torrential rains today...I was able to get out around Lake Mead for a quick shoot before I had to scamper over to NDOW and get my ski registered. After getting to my side of town, I had the custom wheels installed and I will have a more comprehensive photoshoot after the weather clears up and I get my trailer officially registered...the music sounds great and connects with my phone instantly. FYI - 2021 VX Deluxe with speakers ordered back in October.



Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/

