The spaceship has landed....Absolute insanity in Las Vegas...snowing yesterday and torrential rains today...I was able to get out around Lake Mead for a quick shoot before I had to scamper over to NDOW and get my ski registered. After getting to my side of town, I had the custom wheels installed and I will have a more comprehensive photoshoot after the weather clears up and I get my trailer officially registered...the music sounds great and connects with my phone instantly. FYI - 2021 VX Deluxe with speakers ordered back in October.