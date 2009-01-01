Hey so I’ve been having a hard time trying to buy an intake grate for my 1995 Yamaha WaveRaider 701 62T with stock 144mm pump...
I first found one that the seller swore it came off a 701 wave raider, so first I bought the used Riva Racing “groovy” intake grate for 140 and when I got it the bolt holes were different...
After searching a few days later I bought a brand NEW never used R&D aquavein scoop grate which on the site said it’s for the 701 and even had the wrong part number advertised- it’s NOT 112-70300 for 701’s so when I got it I was disappointed it was the exact same thing- for the 1100’s.... This time another 160 wasted....
Now I removed my stock intake grate to show pics of the difference...
-IF anyone has an intake grate for the raider 701, I will take a big loss and offer to trade BOTH the New R&D and used but good Riva intake grates- which just cost me 300 to get both but I’m not bugging anyone for returns since I blame myself for taking a gamble twice but if anyone would trade these are 2 niiice ones for 1100’s...
-I just want the right one for my 701 finally...
If you have an 1100 these are for you...
I just need one for my 701...
And I’m offering a 2 for 1 trade with one of them rare and the other brand new never used!
Thanks!