Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: (2) Riva Racing and R&D aquavein WaveRaider intake grates for just 1... #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location San Pedro, CA Age 42 Posts 403 (2) Riva Racing and R&D aquavein WaveRaider intake grates for just 1... Hey so I’ve been having a hard time trying to buy an intake grate for my 1995 Yamaha WaveRaider 701 62T with stock 144mm pump...

I first found one that the seller swore it came off a 701 wave raider, so first I bought the used Riva Racing “groovy” intake grate for 140 and when I got it the bolt holes were different...

After searching a few days later I bought a brand NEW never used R&D aquavein scoop grate which on the site said it’s for the 701 and even had the wrong part number advertised- it’s NOT 112-70300 for 701’s so when I got it I was disappointed it was the exact same thing- for the 1100’s.... This time another 160 wasted....

Now I removed my stock intake grate to show pics of the difference...



-IF anyone has an intake grate for the raider 701, I will take a big loss and offer to trade BOTH the New R&D and used but good Riva intake grates- which just cost me 300 to get both but I’m not bugging anyone for returns since I blame myself for taking a gamble twice but if anyone would trade these are 2 niiice ones for 1100’s...



-I just want the right one for my 701 finally...



If you have an 1100 these are for you...

I just need one for my 701...

And I’m offering a 2 for 1 trade with one of them rare and the other brand new never used!

Thanks! Attached Images 738E6876-726E-4030-B7F4-467C6BFD6BD2.jpeg (4.88 MB, 2 views)

738E6876-726E-4030-B7F4-467C6BFD6BD2.jpeg (4.88 MB, 2 views) 00BBAADA-B3D8-4E43-9E19-91C93E03AFF3.jpeg (5.11 MB, 2 views)

00BBAADA-B3D8-4E43-9E19-91C93E03AFF3.jpeg (5.11 MB, 2 views) A4E8362F-945D-4BD2-83E0-36BD0B179116.jpeg (5.25 MB, 0 views) Last edited by kev78; Today at 08:34 PM .

'97 Yamaha SuperJet 701

'95 Yamaha WaveRaider 701 62T

'93 Yamaha SuperJet 650 w/Coffmanss sizzler exhaust w/box, westcoast head, skat-trak, worx dominator, etc...

'93 Kawasaki 750SX w/Coffman's rocket mod pipe, mikuni, skat-trak, worx, etc...

'03 Yamaha gp1300r w/d-plate, chip...



