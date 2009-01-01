 (2) Riva Racing and R&D aquavein WaveRaider intake grates for just 1...
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 08:26 PM #1
    kev78
    kev78 is offline
    PWCToday Guru kev78's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    San Pedro, CA
    Age
    42
    Posts
    403

    (2) Riva Racing and R&D aquavein WaveRaider intake grates for just 1...

    Hey so I’ve been having a hard time trying to buy an intake grate for my 1995 Yamaha WaveRaider 701 62T with stock 144mm pump...
    I first found one that the seller swore it came off a 701 wave raider, so first I bought the used Riva Racing “groovy” intake grate for 140 and when I got it the bolt holes were different...
    After searching a few days later I bought a brand NEW never used R&D aquavein scoop grate which on the site said it’s for the 701 and even had the wrong part number advertised- it’s NOT 112-70300 for 701’s so when I got it I was disappointed it was the exact same thing- for the 1100’s.... This time another 160 wasted....
    Now I removed my stock intake grate to show pics of the difference...

    -IF anyone has an intake grate for the raider 701, I will take a big loss and offer to trade BOTH the New R&D and used but good Riva intake grates- which just cost me 300 to get both but I’m not bugging anyone for returns since I blame myself for taking a gamble twice but if anyone would trade these are 2 niiice ones for 1100’s...

    -I just want the right one for my 701 finally...

    If you have an 1100 these are for you...
    I just need one for my 701...
    And I’m offering a 2 for 1 trade with one of them rare and the other brand new never used!
    Thanks!
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by kev78; Today at 08:34 PM.

    '97 Yamaha SuperJet 701
    '95 Yamaha WaveRaider 701 62T
    '93 Yamaha SuperJet 650 w/Coffmanss sizzler exhaust w/box, westcoast head, skat-trak, worx dominator, etc...
    '93 Kawasaki 750SX w/Coffman's rocket mod pipe, mikuni, skat-trak, worx, etc...
    '03 Yamaha gp1300r w/d-plate, chip...

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 