Considering letting go of my most recent build. No expense spared on this one. I have not finished carb tuning but it runs good and has a very snappy throttle.
Here's most of what's been done:
Hull: 3 stage respray in metallic blue pearl. Bottom is single stage dupont.
Custom jettrim in tray and pole pad in a mix of black carbon, turquoise and classic rainbow jettrim logo.
New grips, throttle and lanyard faceplate
New bilge pump
Pump: Mint Solas 13/18, stock ride plate and intake grate. NOS pump shoe.
Engine/Exhaust/Fueling: All new oem seals and gaskets. OEM crank inspected, cleaned and reused. OCJS Master Cylinder, rec ported and has oversized pistons and fresh rings. Stock head. 150psi in both holes. Dual cooling. Newmiller lightened and balanced flywheel.
New dual carb intake manifold.
Dual mikuni SBN38 with mikuni rebuild kits installed. Billet throttle wheel. OP flame arrestors.
OCJS exhaust manifold and pipe. Brand new factory pipe waterbox.
New fuel tank and lines.
Valid NYS registration
Located in Averill Park, NY
Asking $3400
Also have a VERY nice Factory Pipe/Mariner PP chamber and stock breadbox that can be packaged for additional $. I do not have the flange adaptor or gasket though.
