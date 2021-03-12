 JS550 High Quality Build w/Registration
  Today, 10:48 AM
    8716valver
    I dream skis 8716valver's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Averill Park, NY
    Posts
    672

    JS550 High Quality Build w/Registration

    Considering letting go of my most recent build. No expense spared on this one. I have not finished carb tuning but it runs good and has a very snappy throttle.

    Here's most of what's been done:

    Hull: 3 stage respray in metallic blue pearl. Bottom is single stage dupont.
    Custom jettrim in tray and pole pad in a mix of black carbon, turquoise and classic rainbow jettrim logo.
    New grips, throttle and lanyard faceplate
    New bilge pump

    Pump: Mint Solas 13/18, stock ride plate and intake grate. NOS pump shoe.

    Engine/Exhaust/Fueling: All new oem seals and gaskets. OEM crank inspected, cleaned and reused. OCJS Master Cylinder, rec ported and has oversized pistons and fresh rings. Stock head. 150psi in both holes. Dual cooling. Newmiller lightened and balanced flywheel.
    New dual carb intake manifold.
    Dual mikuni SBN38 with mikuni rebuild kits installed. Billet throttle wheel. OP flame arrestors.
    OCJS exhaust manifold and pipe. Brand new factory pipe waterbox.
    New fuel tank and lines.

    Valid NYS registration

    Located in Averill Park, NY

    Asking $3400

    Also have a VERY nice Factory Pipe/Mariner PP chamber and stock breadbox that can be packaged for additional $. I do not have the flange adaptor or gasket though.

















    87 JS550
  Today, 11:04 AM
    92Kawasaki750SS
    PWCToday Guru 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    St Louis, MO
    Age
    36
    Posts
    491

    Re: JS550 High Quality Build w/Registration

    Clean build.

  Today, 02:12 PM
    8716valver
    I dream skis 8716valver's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Averill Park, NY
    Posts
    672

    Re: JS550 High Quality Build w/Registration

    Quote Originally Posted by 92Kawasaki750SS
    Clean build.

    Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk
    Thanks. Might snap some photos in the sun this weekend. It really pops.
    87 JS550
